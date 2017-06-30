Columbus police hero honored with Congressional Badge of Bravery
Two years ago, Columbus police Officer Keith Kise jumped into a raging gun battle, helped to kill a gang leader, and saved a little boy. Standing in front of 10 monuments to fallen heroes at the Columbus Police Academy, Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, said that normal folks run from danger.
