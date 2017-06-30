Columbus police hero honored with Con...

Columbus police hero honored with Congressional Badge of Bravery

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Two years ago, Columbus police Officer Keith Kise jumped into a raging gun battle, helped to kill a gang leader, and saved a little boy. Standing in front of 10 monuments to fallen heroes at the Columbus Police Academy, Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, said that normal folks run from danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Trash In The White Haus, Donald Trump 2 hr Dangerous Dan 2
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 2 hr Dangerous Dan 59
90 days to the first frost! 2 hr Let Freedom Ring 15
I Think Trump Means Well 2 hr Let Freedom Ring 10
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 3 hr Let Freedom Ring 255
It was an M-16 3 hr They cannot kill ... 8
News Richard Oman, a a key architecta of Columbus Fo... 8 hr They cannot kill ... 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,095 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC