City of Columbus biggest winner in workersa comp rebate program

City of Columbus biggest winner in workers comp rebate program

The city will collect $14.9 million from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation's $1.1 billion rebate program, more than any other employer in the state. The bureau approved the $1.1 billion rebate earlier this year, part of the $6.3 billion in rebates, credits and reductions in rates for employers that have been awarded since 2011.

