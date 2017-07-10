City of Columbus biggest winner in workersa comp rebate program
The city will collect $14.9 million from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation's $1.1 billion rebate program, more than any other employer in the state. The bureau approved the $1.1 billion rebate earlier this year, part of the $6.3 billion in rebates, credits and reductions in rates for employers that have been awarded since 2011.
