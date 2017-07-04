Brothers indicted for alleged kidnappingWoman called 9-1-1 reporting...
Deontarious M. Banks, 24, of Columbus, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. Deontarious Banks and Tadrick Banks were both arrested in Springfield on June 23. Both were placed in the Clark County Jail and pleaded not guilty in the Clark County Municipal Court on June 26. Deontarious Banks' bond was set at $50,000, while Tadrick Banks' bond was set at $25,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Still Making Foreign Climate Speeches
|14 min
|Kelly Ann
|10
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|29 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|493
|$11.7M ruling hits Safe Auto (Jan '11)
|30 min
|Robert A
|139
|Will McDonald's automatically hire you if you h...
|35 min
|Lol
|6
|Columbus Nightclub Days,East Dallas,AAfter The ... (Mar '10)
|40 min
|Been There
|73
|Brian Zust
|1 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|2
|I Think Trump Means Well
|2 hr
|Elerby
|46
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC