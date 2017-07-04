Brothers indicted for alleged kidnappingWoman called 9-1-1 reporting...

Deontarious M. Banks, 24, of Columbus, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. Deontarious Banks and Tadrick Banks were both arrested in Springfield on June 23. Both were placed in the Clark County Jail and pleaded not guilty in the Clark County Municipal Court on June 26. Deontarious Banks' bond was set at $50,000, while Tadrick Banks' bond was set at $25,000.

