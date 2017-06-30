Black Music Month Feature: Tomi Jones

Black Music Month Feature: Tomi Jones

There are 1 comment on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from Yesterday, titled Black Music Month Feature: Tomi Jones. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Black Music Month continues on and all month we are featuring talent women from Ohio that blazing the trail in the music industry! Tom Jones is a native of Columbus and has an amazing singing voice.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Brice N Livingston

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 18 hrs ago
As big a flop as black history month.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 2 min d pants 92
Warning. William ross (aka will 3 hr Big Johnson 3
Watch Trump Try to Distance himself from Putin 4 hr Well 2
FINALLY! A White Crime To Report In Columbustan! 4 hr They cannot kill ... 5
Hey Reality Speaks... 5 hr Nanny State 27
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 5 hr Well 446
I Think Trump Means Well 6 hr Kenyon Prince 30
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC