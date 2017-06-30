a Elfa actor Faizon Love gets suspend...

a Elfa actor Faizon Love gets suspended sentence for airport assault

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Actor, comedian and writer Faizon Love pleaded no contest Friday morning to assaulting a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in March. Love, 49, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in the Franklin County jail, as well as $500 fine plus court costs, with $100 suspended, after Judge Cindi Morehart found him guilty of the first-degree misdemeanor.

