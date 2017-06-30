a Elfa actor Faizon Love gets suspended sentence for airport assault
Actor, comedian and writer Faizon Love pleaded no contest Friday morning to assaulting a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in March. Love, 49, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in the Franklin County jail, as well as $500 fine plus court costs, with $100 suspended, after Judge Cindi Morehart found him guilty of the first-degree misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|37 min
|Male
|433
|Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G...
|38 min
|They cannot kill ...
|67
|90 days to the first frost!
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|17
|Madness In The White Haus, Donald Trump
|2 hr
|Admit It
|1
|I Think Trump Means Well
|6 hr
|pokey
|11
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|7 hr
|Faguely1
|39
|White Trash In The White Haus, Donald Trump
|11 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC