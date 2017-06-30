4,500 Northwest Columbus residents le...

4,500 Northwest Columbus residents left without power after outage

AEP Ohio has fielded multiple complaints and requests for information on its social media accounts related to the outage, which began Saturday morning; AEP identified the cause as a station transformer outage, and said it expects the issue to be resolved before 5 p.m. Outages were reported in neighborhoods north and west of the Worthington Hills development, north of Hard Road between 315 and Sawmill Road.

