2 kids wounded, one critically, in crossfire while at play on East Side
Several children, including two siblings, were playing around a small tree in a courtyard at their East Side apartment complex on a sunny summer afternoon Wednesday when they suddenly became caught in a crossfire. An 8-year-old boy was critically wounded and his 2-year-old sister was also wounded in the shooting about 4:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Mayfair Boulevard, Columbus police said.
The Columbus Dispatch.
