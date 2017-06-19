#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Holding 4:44 Listening Parties Around the Country
Jay-Z will be having 4:44 listening parties at select Sprint retailers across the country the night before the album drops. 4:44 will be a Tidal exclusive of course, but now that Sprint owns a part of the company , Sprint users will also have access to the album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|2 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|176
|Satan / Trump: Father of All Lies
|2 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|4
|Trump Will Win Again in 2020
|2 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|7
|No breasts at Comfest
|4 hr
|Nip Nip
|15
|Health Care/The Wall
|5 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|109
|Red, White and Boom Dining Event
|5 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|A taste of their own
|5 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|271
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC