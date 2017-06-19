#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Holding 4:44 Lis...

#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Holding 4:44 Listening Parties Around the Country

Jay-Z will be having 4:44 listening parties at select Sprint retailers across the country the night before the album drops. 4:44 will be a Tidal exclusive of course, but now that Sprint owns a part of the company , Sprint users will also have access to the album.

