WordEyeHeard: Jada Pinkett Smith "Deeply Hurt" by Portrayal in Tupac Biopic

Jada Pinket-Smith is none too pleased with the Tupac biopic and she's making it clear on social media. The actress and friend of the late rapper apparently watched the Benny Boom-directed "All Eyez On Me" movie and was "deeply hurt" by the depiction of her relationship with the rapper, so much so, that she released a statement.

