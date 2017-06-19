#WhatsTrending the danger of Retention ponds #Columbus
There are 2 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from Yesterday, titled #WhatsTrending the danger of Retention ponds #Columbus. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:
The 2012 standards say retention ponds must slope to an average depth of a half-foot as far as 8 feet from the water's edge, or to a maximum depth of 15 inches when 15 feet from the edge. Then, ponds can gently slope to a maximum depth of 12 feet.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
|
#1 23 hrs ago
A Somali immigrant? They'll never get the smell off the fish.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
Hazardous Material signs and a fence should be put around it now that a skinny contaminated it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Investigation
|1 hr
|Male
|16
|Erase ObamaCare, It Doesn't Work, Its Unaffordable
|1 hr
|Axe ObamaCare
|3
|The Promise of Lies, Trump
|1 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|2
|Ramadan, Does Anyone Understand It?
|2 hr
|d pants
|21
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|3 hr
|Male
|225
|Obama Hiding Documents In A Library
|3 hr
|d pants
|10
|A taste of their own
|5 hr
|d pants
|260
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|19 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|173
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC