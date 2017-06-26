UberEATS, McDonald's offering delivery in Pittsburgh-area
The companies ran a pilot program testing the McDonald's home deliveries at more than 200 Florida restaurants in January and have since expanded to other areas including Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Columbus Ohio.
