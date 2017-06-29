U.S. Convention center hotels boost b...

U.S. Convention center hotels boost both supply, demand | By John Kelley, III

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Municipalities across the United States are seeking approvals, funding or public-private partnerships to develop or redevelop their convention centers with an attached, big-box hotel. City councils in Kansas City and Oklahoma City are in process of getting approvals and funding secured while Portland, Oregon, and Chicago have such projects underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 4 min Alternative Facts... 42
Lawless nation 7 min Alternative Facts... 1
Hey Reality Speaks... 15 min Alternative Facts... 20
90 days to the first frost! 16 min Duke for Mayor 7
I Think Trump Means Well 43 min what a dummy 8
News #WhatsTrending Beyonce cordially invited to Lin... 44 min Try again skanky 2
South Korea wants Your American jobs 1 hr Brice N Livingston 2
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 2 hr Duke for Mayor 429
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC