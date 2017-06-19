Trinidad Cardona "Jennifer" [New Music]

Trinidad Cardona 's 80s and 90s R&B influences are evident in the first few seconds of "Jennifer." He comes in with a signature melodic 90s wail for the song's subject, until he flips the song onto its trap side with a few bars, even switching it up and hitting us with a little bit of Spanish tongue! The 17-year-old singer/rapper's song went viral, racking up 10 million YouTube views and counting in 90 days.

