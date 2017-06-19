Trial set for former trooper charged ...

Trial set for former trooper charged with cyberstalking

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A July trial date has been set for a former trooper from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who was charged with cyberstalking a woman in 2015.William P. Elschlager, 48, of Marietta, Ohio, was charged on May 17 in U.S. District Court in Columbus with one count of cyberstalking and one count of deprivation of rights under color of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will more troops to Afghanistan affect their Op... 7 min Oliver Canterberr... 5
Midnight Basketbrawl 9 min They cannot kill ... 4
A taste of their own 14 min Hail Hydra 105
trump 19 min Oliver Canterberr... 2
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 26 min Pope Che Reagan C... 120
Russians Invade Georgia Special Election? 1 hr Hillary Lost 4
Russia Investigation 1 hr They cannot teach... 6
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC