The Latest: Police seek tips request ...

The Latest: Police seek tips request on Ohio slayings of 8

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio, during funeral services at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio. As part of the investigation into the unsolved slayings of the eight members of the Rhoden family, authorities asked for details Monday, June 19, 2017, on personal or business interactions and conversations that members of the public may have had with four former Ohio residents who once lived near the victims, although none of the four were named as suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dewiney! 6 min barbersol 4
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 24 min d pants 104
No breasts at Comfest 35 min They cannot kill ... 2
A taste of their own 1 hr free pizza 4 U 66
Fire Mueller, Trump Says He's Being Investigate... 1 hr Reality Speaks 14
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 2 hr Dirty Rice 671
"Goebbels would be proud"/"Stop Leftist Violence" 2 hr Reality Speaks 30
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 4 hr d pants 203
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC