Terror suspect scheduled for trial th...

Terror suspect scheduled for trial this month actually pleaded guilty in 2015

18 hrs ago

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, a suspected terrorist whose trial was scheduled for next month, actually pleaded guilty almost two years ago. Mohamud, now 25, entered a guilty plea on Aug. 14, 2015, before U.S. District Court Magistrate Elizabeth A. Preston Deavers.

