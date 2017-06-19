Rutledge apparently wona t testify in his death-penalty case
Jurors in the trial of accused cop killer Lincoln S. Rutledge have been told not to return to court until Tuesday, apparently signaling that Rutledge will not testify in the death-penalty case. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Mark Serrott had given defense attorneys a deadline of 11 a.m. Sunday to decide whether they will put any witnesses, including their client, on the stand.
