Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knotCouple plan to wed...
There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Reflector story from 21 hrs ago, titled Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knotCouple plan to wed....
The bride-elect is the daughter of Kathy and Gene Hamlin, of Norwalk. She is a 2005 graduate of Norwalk High School and a 2007 graduate of Bowling Green State University.
#1 8 hrs ago
I wonder if she will take his name and become Mrs. Steven Fleming?
