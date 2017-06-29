Richard Oman, a a key architecta of C...

Richard Oman, a a key architecta of Columbus Foundationa s growth, has died

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Oman, 91, who had homes in Columbus and Nantucket, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday in Massachusetts, according to the Columbus Foundation. A Columbus native, Oman earned his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University in 1948 and went on to graduate from the university's Law School in 1951.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 22 min Pale Rider 234
90 days to the first frost! 52 min Hail Hydra 4
News Man charged with murdering roommate 52 min Heather 4
Columbus cop head stomp 1 hr Sledgehammer Man 22
Columbus Nightclub Days,East Dallas,AAfter The ... (Mar '10) 1 hr Sledgehammer Man 71
Xenos Christian Fellowship is a CULT! (Jul '12) 2 hr A Nony Mous 1,424
News #Whatstrending We have discovered who Rihanna B... 5 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 6 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 426
Can the president read? 7 hr Nope 11
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 8 hr free pizza 4 U 34
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC