Repeated arrests cost Columbus lawyer her license

A Columbus lawyer was indefinitely suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday after she faced criminal charges - including child endangering - on five occasions over two years. Kristina Marie Lindner, 35, of Hilliard, did not object to the recommendation of a professional conduct panel that she be suspended from the practice of law for ongoing violations.

