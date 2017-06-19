Repeated arrests cost Columbus lawyer her license
A Columbus lawyer was indefinitely suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday after she faced criminal charges - including child endangering - on five occasions over two years. Kristina Marie Lindner, 35, of Hilliard, did not object to the recommendation of a professional conduct panel that she be suspended from the practice of law for ongoing violations.
