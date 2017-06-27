Reading program helps a shy catsa at ...

Reading program helps a shy catsa at Clintonville shelter bond with people

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Eleven-year-old Jenna Christian took a folded blanket and placed it on the linoleum floor, facing away from the adults in the room and toward stacked rows of cat cubbies. She had selected "I Survived the Bombing of Pearl Harbor" from one of six plastic boxes full of books in a corner of the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can the president read? 17 min Big Johnson 7
ha, ha, ha! 19 min Big Johnson 9
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 23 min Reality Speaks 23
News Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method 50 min Reality Speaks 2
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 53 min Reality Speaks 232
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 1 hr Reality Speaks 421
News ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr... 2 hr Big Johnson 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,479 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC