Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked ...

Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists

There are 3 comments on the Powhatan Today story from Sunday, titled Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels, who is accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group. A federal court document filed Thursday, June 15, 2017, says Daniels will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
chattel are still chattel

Edison, NJ

#1 Sunday
Terrorists target unsuccessful fringe populations in recruitment. The kind of people that Anonymous recruits, but with the balls to venture past a keyboard.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#2 Sunday
Plea bargain or not this clown needs to be deep fried in pork fat on the State House lawn

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Big Johnson

West Hollywood, CA

#3 Yesterday
Give him credit for wanting to kill foreigners and not Americans.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 10 min They cannot kill ... 74
A taste of their own 13 min They cannot kill ... 60
Why is the LGBT pride parde always in the Short... 33 min They cannot kill ... 5
No breasts at Comfest 40 min They cannot kill ... 1
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 52 min Let Freedom Ring 200
News Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting i... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 7
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC