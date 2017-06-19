Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
There are 3 comments on the Powhatan Today story from Sunday, titled Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists.
This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels, who is accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group. A federal court document filed Thursday, June 15, 2017, says Daniels will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
|
#1 Sunday
Terrorists target unsuccessful fringe populations in recruitment. The kind of people that Anonymous recruits, but with the balls to venture past a keyboard.
|
#2 Sunday
Plea bargain or not this clown needs to be deep fried in pork fat on the State House lawn
|
#3 Yesterday
Give him credit for wanting to kill foreigners and not Americans.
|
|
