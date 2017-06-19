Ohio woman's family files lawsuit aga...

Ohio woman's family files lawsuit against outdoor park

2 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The family of an Ohio woman who died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a North Carolina outdoor recreational park. The family of 18-year-old Lauren Seitz filed the federal lawsuit Monday in Columbus, Ohio, against the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

