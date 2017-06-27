OH: Columbus Chief Innovation Officer...

OH: Columbus Chief Innovation Officer Appointed to COTA Board

Stevens' appointment comes as the Central Ohio Transit Authority and Smart Columbus seek to work together better to take advantage of technology as public transportation evolves. Smart Columbus is the partnership between city government and local business leaders that beat out 77 U.S. cities to win a $40 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to help residents move around more easily and faster through the use of technology.

