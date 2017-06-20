Officer kicks suspect: Union, suspect...

Officer kicks suspect: Union, suspecta s lawyer react

10 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

A union official is criticizing the proposed suspension for a Columbus officer who subdued a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head while the suspect's family wants the officer fired. The recommendation of a 24-hour suspension by Chief Kim Jacobs against officer Zachary Rosen was made public Wednesday.

