Obvious science from Antarctica: ice melts in warmer temperatures thanks for El Nino
There are 5 comments on the NorCalBlogs story from Friday, titled Obvious science from Antarctica: ice melts in warmer temperatures thanks for El Nino. In it, NorCalBlogs reports that:
Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer Strong El Nino played a major role in warming the air above the ice, researchers report COLUMBUS, Ohio-An area of West Antarctica more than twice the size of California partially melted in 2016 when warm winds forced by an especially strong El Nino blew over the continent, an international group of researchers has determined. In the June 15 issue of the journal Nature Communications , they report that the warm spell persisted for more than two weeks in January 2016.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.
|
#1 Friday
Duh? There's no such thing as West Antarctica. It can only be South. Anyone with a globe and half a brain can see that. Don't know why it's called Antarctica when there's no ants there. Who the hell makes this stuff up? Bunch of over educated know-nothings.
|
#2 Yesterday
This is news? The earth is warming? How shocking! I bet the Woolly Mammoth could have told that to the scientists.
|
#3 Yesterday
Lesser Antarctica....it's where the cowboy ants roam free........
|
#4 Yesterday
Because of a natural occurrence called El Nino and it's not news to anyone with common sense but some people still blame humans so for them it is need.
|
#5 Yesterday
What?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|16 min
|Chris
|160
|Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana ...
|41 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|men who wear nighties (Sep '13)
|53 min
|Buffalo Bill Lives
|55
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|1 hr
|chattel are still...
|1
|KweerFest Kolumbustan In Full Swing
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Alan Miller: The future of Columbus arrives Fri...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Saudia Arabia arms deal😡
|2 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|22
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC