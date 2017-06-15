Obvious science from Antarctica: ice ...

Obvious science from Antarctica: ice melts in warmer temperatures thanks for El Nino

There are 5 comments on the NorCalBlogs story from Friday, titled Obvious science from Antarctica: ice melts in warmer temperatures thanks for El Nino. In it, NorCalBlogs reports that:

Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer Strong El Nino played a major role in warming the air above the ice, researchers report COLUMBUS, Ohio-An area of West Antarctica more than twice the size of California partially melted in 2016 when warm winds forced by an especially strong El Nino blew over the continent, an international group of researchers has determined. In the June 15 issue of the journal Nature Communications , they report that the warm spell persisted for more than two weeks in January 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
I boted for Trump

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 Friday
Duh? There's no such thing as West Antarctica. It can only be South. Anyone with a globe and half a brain can see that. Don't know why it's called Antarctica when there's no ants there. Who the hell makes this stuff up? Bunch of over educated know-nothings.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dangerous Dan

Columbus, OH

#2 Yesterday
This is news? The earth is warming? How shocking! I bet the Woolly Mammoth could have told that to the scientists.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
free pizza 4 U

North Las Vegas, NV

#3 Yesterday
I boted for Trump wrote:
Duh? There's no such thing as West Antarctica. It can only be South. Anyone with a globe and half a brain can see that. Don't know why it's called Antarctica when there's no ants there. Who the hell makes this stuff up? Bunch of over educated know-nothings.
Lesser Antarctica....it's where the cowboy ants roam free........

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
d pants

Toledo, OH

#4 Yesterday
Dangerous Dan wrote:
This is news? The earth is warming? How shocking! I bet the Woolly Mammoth could have told that to the scientists.
Because of a natural occurrence called El Nino and it's not news to anyone with common sense but some people still blame humans so for them it is need.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
d pants

Toledo, OH

#5 Yesterday
I boted for Trump wrote:
Duh? There's no such thing as West Antarctica. It can only be South. Anyone with a globe and half a brain can see that. Don't know why it's called Antarctica when there's no ants there. Who the hell makes this stuff up? Bunch of over educated know-nothings.
What?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 16 min Chris 160
News Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana ... 41 min They cannot kill ... 1
men who wear nighties (Sep '13) 53 min Buffalo Bill Lives 55
News Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists 1 hr chattel are still... 1
KweerFest Kolumbustan In Full Swing 1 hr They cannot kill ... 4
News Alan Miller: The future of Columbus arrives Fri... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 6
Saudia Arabia arms deal😡 2 hr Free Pizza 4 U 22
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC