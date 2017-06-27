Nicki Minaj Performs At NBA Awards An...

Nicki Minaj Performs At NBA Awards And Takes More Jabs At Remy [Video]

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Nicki Minaj skipped the BET Awards , but didn't skip the spotlight. After Remy Ma's diss during the BET Awards, Nicki took to the stage with 2 Chainz at the NBA Awards for a dynamic performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 6 min Pope Che Reagan C... 403
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 13 min The Great Alphonso 36
Erase ObamaCare, It Doesn't Work, Its Unaffordable 47 min Lies you tell 18
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 3 hr Pale Rider 223
What is it about blacks, especially black yoots... 3 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News Columbus officer accused of racial remarks rein... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 6
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC