Newark woman sentenced to 7 years in fatal drunken-driving crash

34 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A judge has sentenced a woman to seven years in prison for causing a fatal crash in Newark last year while driving drunk. Licking County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Marcelain sentenced Emily Kiger, 25, of Newark, Monday after a jury convicted her last month of aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence and running a red light.

