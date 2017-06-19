More new, replacement signs coming to John Glenn, Bolton airports Updated at
Next week, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority board is set to consider a $628,628 contract with Columbus-based Elford Construction for new and replacement exterior signs aimed at helping people find their way around. About $544,000 of the work would be at John Glenn Airport, with the remaining amount going to general aviation airport Bolton Field on the southwest side.
