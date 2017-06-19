More Easton-like tax breaks may spur ...

More Easton-like tax breaks may spur development elsewhere in Columbus

Columbus could do more deals like the one that sent property taxes set aside for projects near Easton to help redevelop the Linden area. The Columbus City Council approved legislation last week allowing the city to use money collected in its 71 tax-increment financing districts to pay for urban redevelopment projects outside the district boundaries after projects the city agreed to complete in the original district are finished.

