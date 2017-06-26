Mask Off: Future's Masks Were BEYOND ...

Mask Off: Future's Masks Were BEYOND Pricey

You couldn't miss the masks Future and his daughter, Londyn, were wearing last night at the BET Awards. When I first saw it I instantly thought of the movie "Predator," but I'm sure it was more in promotion of his hit 'Mask Off'.

