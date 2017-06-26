Mask Off: Future's Masks Were BEYOND Pricey
You couldn't miss the masks Future and his daughter, Londyn, were wearing last night at the BET Awards. When I first saw it I instantly thought of the movie "Predator," but I'm sure it was more in promotion of his hit 'Mask Off'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UberEATS, McDonald's offering delivery in Pitts...
|5 min
|Big Johnson
|1
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|8 min
|Pale Rider
|198
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|Ohio AG Mike DeWine enters 2018 race for govern...
|1 hr
|Reality speaks
|22
|Bernie Sanders And Wife Under Investigation
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|10
|Health Care/The Wall
|3 hr
|Reality speaks
|128
|Supreme Court Slams The Left X 2
|11 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC