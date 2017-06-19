Marsy's Law for Ohio group submits si...

Marsy's Law for Ohio group submits signatures to Secretary of State

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Supporters of Marsy's Law, a crime victims' bill of rights Constitutional amendment, deliver 563,556 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted's office. The group aims for its measure to be on the November ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 3 min Pale Rider 150
"Goebbels would be proud"/"Stop Leftist Violence" 6 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 33
A taste of their own 33 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 212
News Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Boy critical after being rescued from Northeast... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 3
Trump Will Win Again in 2020 3 hr Mark Jizzle 4
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 4 hr Male 209
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Franklin County was issued at June 22 at 1:09PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC