Marsy's Law for Ohio group submits signatures to Secretary of State
Supporters of Marsy's Law, a crime victims' bill of rights Constitutional amendment, deliver 563,556 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted's office. The group aims for its measure to be on the November ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|3 min
|Pale Rider
|150
|"Goebbels would be proud"/"Stop Leftist Violence"
|6 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|33
|A taste of their own
|33 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|212
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Boy critical after being rescued from Northeast...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Trump Will Win Again in 2020
|3 hr
|Mark Jizzle
|4
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|4 hr
|Male
|209
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC