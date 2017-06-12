Man killed by falling limb
A man has been killed by a tree limb in South Linden after trying to cut it down with a chain saw. Police say the man was cutting the limb at a Columbus home Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health Care/The Wall
|13 min
|Reality Speaks
|61
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|15 min
|Reality Speaks
|192
|A taste of their own
|52 min
|Reality Speaks
|29
|older women needing spanked?
|1 hr
|Not The Same
|54
|Will more troops to Afghanistan affect their Op...
|1 hr
|Helen
|1
|Bulls Get A Win
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|13
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|4 hr
|Reality Speaks
|68
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC