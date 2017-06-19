Man convicted of killing SWAT officer, could face execution

This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Lincoln Rutledge. A jury convicted Rutledge of aggravated murder Thursday, June 22, 2017, for fatally shooting Columbus, Ohio, SWAT officer Steven M. Smith in the head April 10, 2016, as officers tried to arrest Rutledge on an arson warrant.

