Man charged with murdering roommate
A Northeast Side man who allegedly attacked his roommate with a large knife or machete was facing a murder charge, the result of one of two homicides Columbus police were investigating Thursday morning. Officers and fire personnel dispatched on a reported stabbing at an apartment on Berryleaf Grove at approximately 11:29 a.m. Omar Alston inside another apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds, Homicide Unit Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Violence From The Left
|2 min
|guest
|3
|Republicans Trumpcare raises Premiums and Co-Pay
|4 min
|guest
|3
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|6 min
|Male
|220
|A taste of their own
|16 min
|Male
|250
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|28 min
|Pale Rider
|172
|"Goebbels would be proud"/"Stop Leftist Violence"
|38 min
|Old School TV Tech
|36
|Health Care/The Wall
|1 hr
|Reality
|103
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC