Man charged with murdering roommate

A Northeast Side man who allegedly attacked his roommate with a large knife or machete was facing a murder charge, the result of one of two homicides Columbus police were investigating Thursday morning. Officers and fire personnel dispatched on a reported stabbing at an apartment on Berryleaf Grove at approximately 11:29 a.m. Omar Alston inside another apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds, Homicide Unit Sgt.

