Man charged in fatal machete attack

13 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A man is charged with murder, accused of attacking his roommate with a machete at their Northeast Side apartment Thursday morning. Columbus police and fire paramedics were called to the 5100 block of Berryleaf Grove at the Berryleaf Grove apartment complex off Westerville Road at 11:29 a.m. Thursday.

