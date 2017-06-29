Legionnairesa disease diagnosed in tw...

Legionnairesa disease diagnosed in two inmates at prison hospital in Columbus

The Franklin Medical Center prison hospital in Columbus has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, with two inmates diagnosed so far. Administrators at the medical center at 1990 Harmon Ave. have been aware of the problem for a week and are doing environmental tests to find the source of the problem, prison officials said Friday.

