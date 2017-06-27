Jurors deliberating life or death for...

Jurors deliberating life or death for Columbus officera s killer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A Franklin County jury has begun deliberating whether Lincoln S. Rutledge should receive a death sentence or life in prison for purposely killing a Columbus police officer. If the jurors don't reach a decision by 9 p.m., they will be sequestered overnight at a Downtown hotel and resume deliberations Thursday morning, Common Pleas Judge Mark Serrott said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 30 min Duke for Mayor 33
Can the president read? 2 hr rowdy01 10
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 2 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 423
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 4 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 233
ha, ha, ha! 4 hr Big Johnson 9
News Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method 5 hr Reality Speaks 2
News ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr... 6 hr Big Johnson 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,382 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC