Judge temporarily shuts down strip club after violent crimes

A judge has temporarily shut down an Ohio strip club that authorities say has been the site of shootings, assaults and robberies. The Franklin County judge issued the temporary order to shut down Rachel's Gentlemen's Club in Columbus on Wednesday pending a court hearing in July.

