Job fair for veterans set for Thursda...

Job fair for veterans set for Thursday in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A job fair for U.S. military veterans will be held Thursday, hosted by the Franklin County recorder's office and the Columbus/Central Ohio Building Trades Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-doctor shot in home invasion dies 6 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Ex-doctor charged in pill mill scheme dies afte... 6 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Military Coup Has Seized Control of America's M... 6 hr They cannot kill ... 2
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 8 hr Mojo Risen 234
A taste of their own 8 hr They cannot kill ... 266
Russia Investigation 9 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 19
Health Care/The Wall 10 hr Male 106
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,087 • Total comments across all topics: 282,007,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC