Investors oppose ending jail time for ex-treasure hunter
This undated file photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Delaware, Ohio, shows Tommy Thompson, jailed on contempt-of-court charges since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. Former deep sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson's attorney Todd Long asked in a Wednesday, June 14, 2017, court filing for U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley to end Thompson's imprisonment on contempt-of-court charges, saying federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for more than 18 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|2 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|127
|Hey Reality Speaks...
|21 min
|Come on out Spooky
|13
|Mobb Depp's Prodigy Dead
|30 min
|Of course
|3
|Guitar Hero, Name Yours
|33 min
|drudge report
|3
|No breasts at Comfest
|35 min
|What a bunch of l...
|14
|Obama Hiding Documents In A Library
|48 min
|I know
|7
|Baby Barron upset again. MO. senator breaks chi...
|50 min
|I know right
|16
|A taste of their own
|1 hr
|free pizza 4 U
|172
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC