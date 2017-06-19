How often should we keep reviving overdosed drug addicts?
Six times Nikki Dixon has been saved from likely death by heroin overdose because quick-acting friends and emergency responders used the drug antidote naloxone to revive her. But all she remembers is waking up feeling each time like she had the worst possible case of the flu - cold sweats, vomiting, stomach in knots and everything smelling repulsive - and craving another fix to take away the pain of drug withdrawal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No breasts at Comfest
|12 min
|Nip Nip
|15
|Trump Will Win Again in 2020
|38 min
|Jock Ewing
|5
|Health Care/The Wall
|44 min
|Duke for Mayor
|109
|Red, White and Boom Dining Event
|47 min
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|A taste of their own
|49 min
|Duke for Mayor
|271
|Satan / Trump: Father of All Lies
|5 hr
|brice mutiple zip
|3
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|5 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|175
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|6 hr
|brice mutiple zip
|253
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC