Group collecting signatures in Columbus for energy ballot issue

The group that pushed a plan to spend $13 billion in Ohio taxpayer money on clean-energy projects now wants Columbus voters to decide if the city should spend millions to advance clean energy. Pro Energy Ohio and the Ohio Clean Energy Initiative are working on a proposal that would direct Columbus to spend $57 million on clean-energy initiatives.

