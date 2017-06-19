Gay pride parades sound a note of res...

There are 8 comments on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from 1 hr ago, titled Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face some. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:

Gay pride parades Sunday in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights, while contending with the prospect of protests over the events' own diversity and direction. In a year when leaders are anxious about new President Donald Trump's agenda, both the New York and San Francisco parades will be headed by groups more focused on protest than celebration.

radical cuckservative

Jacksonville, AR

#3 7 hrs ago
Gays should be shot and killed without question.

Percy

Mountain View, CA

#4 6 hrs ago
These pervert parades need to be outlawed one and for all.

Reborn Repulican

Englishtown, NJ

#5 6 hrs ago
What a shame,democrats liberals lgblt.nyc Is disgusting!all the diseases these queers carry we need westboro now

Tape Worm

United States

#6 5 hrs ago
Percy wrote:
Stinking queers are never satisfied.
And yet you cannot stop thinking about them.

Says a lot more about you.

Tape Worm

United States

#7 5 hrs ago
radical cuckservative wrote:
Gays should be shot and killed without question.
Move to Saudi Arabia.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,363

The Left Coast

#8 4 hrs ago
Tape Worm wrote:
Move to Saudi Arabia.
No need, Islam and Sharia law are moving here.

totallydisgusted

United States

#9 4 hrs ago
Percy wrote:
Stinking queers are never satisfied.
Well if you can't satisfy them maybe you should stop trying. Says a lot about "your abilities."

totallydisgusted

United States

#10 4 hrs ago
radical cuckservative wrote:
Gays should be shot and killed without question.
Why? So they will stop turning you down?

