Former Dublin teacher charged with child pornography
A former Dublin Scioto High School teacher has been charged with child pornography for taking and possessing nude photos of a female student with whom he had sex in his school classroom, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Columbus. Gregory R. Lee, 52, had an initial appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Elizabeth A. Preston Deavers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pajama Boy Defeated
|5 min
|Hail Hydra
|2
|Obama Hiding Documents In A Library
|18 min
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Media Wrong Again, Fake Polling
|20 min
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|23 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|110
|A taste of their own
|24 min
|Reality Speaks
|76
|Our Problems caused by Republicans not just Trumps
|26 min
|Reality Speaks
|9
|Fire Mueller, Trump Says He's Being Investigate...
|28 min
|Reality Speaks
|24
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|3 hr
|Male
|208
|"Goebbels would be proud"/"Stop Leftist Violence"
|12 hr
|Reality Speaks
|30
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC