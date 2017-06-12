Five years on, cases linger in Columb...

Five years on, cases linger in Columbus schools data cheating scandal

There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Thursday, titled Five years on, cases linger in Columbus schools data cheating scandal. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Five years after The Dispatch first revealed that Columbus City Schools administrators were retroactively altering thousands of student-attendance records at the end of each school year, the Ohio Department of Education says it has disciplined just 16 of the 64 administrators the state auditor suspected of falsifying data. Now, state Auditor Dave Yost believes the clock on the department carrying out its duties has run out.

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 Thursday
And yet not on penny has been returned to taxpayers. Colemanistan publicker schools are money pits

Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#2 Friday
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
And yet not on penny has been returned to taxpayers. Colemanistan publicker schools are money pits
5 years........this is Democrat obstruction of justice.

jail time on a chain gang is very necessary for this mobster gang.

5 years, and nothing.

Columbus school administration needs jailed immediately

Columbus, OH

