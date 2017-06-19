Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical accident at Put-In-Bay
There are 7 comments on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from Sunday, titled Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical accident at Put-In-Bay. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:
A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
|
#1 Yesterday
According to the article he did not save anyone. He jumped in to save the dog and drowned instead.
|
#2 16 hrs ago
he was electrocuted
father jumped in for dog, and was being electrocuted and in distress.......2 sons jumped in to save father.
1 had cardiac arrest and died.
shore power on boat was faulty is assumed culprit.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
It could be their boat couldn't it?
|
#4 6 hrs ago
pretty sure it was
supposedly when wife unplugged shore power the electrocution ended.
the father, 1 son, and dog survived.
Miller boat line is being investigated, and the boat was kept by investigators, and several others docked nearby.
|
#5 4 hrs ago
I haved looked at electrical codes for docks or boats but I figured if thier boat had been modified it and not the shore supply could be the problem.
|
#6 3 hrs ago
It is the commie liberals who are responsible. Or the Muslims. How could you not blame them Spook?
You must be as drunk as Dave.
woof
|
#7 2 hrs ago
I don't get drunk
And I haven't ruled out a lazy beaner, muslim or obama voter doing poor electrical work
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|10 min
|They cannot kill ...
|74
|A taste of their own
|13 min
|They cannot kill ...
|60
|Why is the LGBT pride parde always in the Short...
|34 min
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|No breasts at Comfest
|40 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|52 min
|Let Freedom Ring
|200
|Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting i...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|THE LAST "BEE" STANDING…..that would be me! (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC