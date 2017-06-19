Father calls son a hero after deadly ...

Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical accident at Put-In-Bay

There are 7 comments on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from Sunday, titled Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical accident at Put-In-Bay. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:

A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Redi Kilowatt

West Hollywood, CA

#1 Yesterday
According to the article he did not save anyone. He jumped in to save the dog and drowned instead.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#2 16 hrs ago
Redi Kilowatt wrote:
According to the article he did not save anyone. He jumped in to save the dog and drowned instead.
he was electrocuted

father jumped in for dog, and was being electrocuted and in distress.......2 sons jumped in to save father.

1 had cardiac arrest and died.

shore power on boat was faulty is assumed culprit.

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#3 6 hrs ago
Reality Speaks wrote:
<quoted text>

he was electrocuted

father jumped in for dog, and was being electrocuted and in distress.......2 sons jumped in to save father.

1 had cardiac arrest and died.

shore power on boat was faulty is assumed culprit.

It could be their boat couldn't it?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#4 6 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

It could be their boat couldn't it?
pretty sure it was

supposedly when wife unplugged shore power the electrocution ended.

the father, 1 son, and dog survived.

Miller boat line is being investigated, and the boat was kept by investigators, and several others docked nearby.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#5 4 hrs ago
Reality Speaks wrote:
<quoted text>

pretty sure it was

supposedly when wife unplugged shore power the electrocution ended.

the father, 1 son, and dog survived.

Miller boat line is being investigated, and the boat was kept by investigators, and several others docked nearby.
I haved looked at electrical codes for docks or boats but I figured if thier boat had been modified it and not the shore supply could be the problem.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#6 3 hrs ago
It is the commie liberals who are responsible. Or the Muslims. How could you not blame them Spook?

You must be as drunk as Dave.

woof
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#7 2 hrs ago
Duke for Mayor wrote:
It is the commie liberals who are responsible. Or the Muslims. How could you not blame them Spook?

You must be as drunk as Dave.

woof
I don't get drunk

And I haven't ruled out a lazy beaner, muslim or obama voter doing poor electrical work
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 10 min They cannot kill ... 74
A taste of their own 13 min They cannot kill ... 60
Why is the LGBT pride parde always in the Short... 34 min They cannot kill ... 5
No breasts at Comfest 40 min They cannot kill ... 1
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 52 min Let Freedom Ring 200
News Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting i... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 1
THE LAST "BEE" STANDING…..that would be me! (Jun '15) 4 hr They cannot kill ... 26
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC