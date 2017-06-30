Fans And Celebrities Came To Prodigy'...

Fans And Celebrities Came To Prodigy's Funeral

There are 2 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 23 hrs ago, titled Fans And Celebrities Came To Prodigy's Funeral. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:

"On Thursday, June 29th, Queens rapper Prodigy was laid to rest. The Mobb Deep rapper's service was held in Manhattan, with both a public and private viewing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Johnson

Colby, WI

#1 23 hrs ago
If he had any talent as a rapper then he would have spelled his name Prawduhjee.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Elerby

Lakewood, OH

#2 20 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
If he had any talent as a rapper then he would have spelled his name Prawduhjee.
The world has lost a rather tall man.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 1 hr pokey 61
I Think Trump Means Well 1 hr pokey 11
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 3 hr Faguely1 39
White Trash In The White Haus, Donald Trump 7 hr Dangerous Dan 2
90 days to the first frost! 7 hr Let Freedom Ring 15
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 7 hr Let Freedom Ring 255
It was an M-16 7 hr They cannot kill ... 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,125 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC