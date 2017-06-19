Ex-doctor shot in home invasion dies

The former owner of a South Side medical center that provided illegal prescriptions died Friday after being shot during a home invasion the day before in Plain Township. Columbus attorney Bradley Davis Barbin, who represents the family of Dr. Kevin B. Lake, said Lake was declared brain dead Friday morning at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

