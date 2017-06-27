ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and...

ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supreme Court to keep $60 million the state wants back

The ECOT online charter school is fighting state attempts to recover $60 million in alleged overpayments to the school through legislators, television and, today, through the Ohio Supreme Court. "ECOT is full of fighters and those who have overcome the odds," Rick Teeters, the school's superintendent, told staff in an email.

